Spiritual Medium, James Van Praagh Visits Winchester Mystery House

James Van Praagh, one of the world’s most celebrated and respected spiritual mediums working today, makes his first-ever appearance at the famed Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, on Tuesday, May 17, as he broadcasts his live weekly radio show on Hay House Radio (satellite and internet, 11:00 a.m. - 12 Noon PST) from the Morning Room of the mansion. After dark, Van Praagh will tour the legendary home with 30 special guests in a rare and intimate tour of the historic house, visiting rooms and areas not always associated with the popular daytime tours. Following the tour, Van Praagh and his guests will gather in the mansion’s ornate Grand Ballroom for what is believed to be the first séance to be conducted in the spirited “haunted mansion” in over four decades. With only dim, flickering candlelight to capture the occasion, Van Praagh and guests will attempt to connect with the other side.
Through the years Van Praagh has been a pioneer in bringing the subject of “communication with the dead” into the public psyche. He is known as a “survival evidence medium,” meaning that he provides evidential proof of life after death via detailed messages. Each of the guests attending the tour and séance will receive a free, signed copy of Van Praagh’s best-selling book, “Ghosts Among Us.”
For nearly 100 years the Winchester Mystery House has stood as a testament to the ingenuity, persistence of vision and lore that surrounds its namesake, Sarah Winchester (heir to the Winchester Repeating Rifle fortune). A true pioneer who crisscrossed the continental United States via steam train numerous times during the waning days of the “wild west,” Sarah Winchester lives on in legend as a grieving widow who continuously built onto her small farm house to appease the spirits of those killed by the guns manufactured by her husband’s firearms company.
The mansion is renowned for its many architectural curiosities and paranormal activity. From 1884-1922 construction never ceased as the original farm house grew into the world’s most unusual and sprawling mansion (built at a then astronomical cost of $5 million), featuring: 160 rooms, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows, 9 kitchens, 13 bathrooms, plus 47 stairways and fireplaces.
As a private home and a tour attraction (starting in 1923) the Winchester Mystery House has welcomed well over 10 million guests from around the world, including the great Houdini himself. The estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a California Historic State Landmark, a San Jose City Landmark and one of the leading attractions in the Bay Area. Additional information may be found at WinchesterMysteryHouse.com.
“We’re delighted to welcome James Van Praagh to America’s most legendary haunted home and one of California’s original historic attractions,” states Walter Magnuson, General Manager of the Winchester Mystery House. “It will be exciting to see what secrets he unlocks within the walls of this renowned estate.”
James Van Praagh is hailed throughout the world as a pioneer of the mediumship movement, and recognized as one of today’s most accurate spiritual mediums. He has received many awards for his dedication to raising the consciousness of the planet and is an internationally renowned #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Talking to Heaven,” “Reaching to Heaven,” “Healing Grief,” “Heaven and Earth,” “How to Heal a Grieving Heart” (co-authored with Doreen Virtue) among many others, plus the soon to be released “Power of Love.”
Van Praagh has appeared on virtually every national radio and television show including “Chelsey Lately,” “Coast-to-Coast,” “The View,” “Oprah Winfrey,” “Dr. Phil,” and many more. He was the host of his own nationally syndicated show “Beyond,” still seen in markets around the world. Van Praagh has also been a successful TV producer creating the miniseries, “Living with the Dead” and “The Dead Will Tell” starring Eva Longoria. He was the creator and executive producer of the long running series “The Ghost Whisperer,” starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.
Van Praagh recently launched The James Van Praagh School of Mystical Arts. The online school offers a variety of learning experiences, from professional certifications to audio and video courses, with live calls and online forums. For more information about The James Van Praagh School of Mystical Arts go to www.jvpschoolofmysticalarts.com. Listeners can tune in to his popular Hay House Radio Show every Tuesday at 11:00 am Pacific. He also shares insights and messages from the Spirit realm through his website and blog at http://www.vanpraagh.com and via social media.
