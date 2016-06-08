Bobby Brown Claims He Had Sex with a Ghost

|Image Courtesy Entertainment
Brown reveals in his upcoming memoir, "Every Little Step," that he had the encounter in Georgia, "I bought this mansion in Georgia ... this was a really, really spooky place. But yes, one time, I woke up, and yeah, a ghost. I was being mounted by a ghost."
Given his history of substance abuse, he cleared up that, "I wasn't high. I was not trippin'."
Of course Brown discusses his marriage to Whitney and how he had sex with Madonna and Janet Jackson, among other revelations. His memoir is out on June 13.
Check out the brief clip detailing his experience and then you can also take a walk down memory lane by listening to his contribution to the Ghostbusters II soundtrack. You're welcome.
