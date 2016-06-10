Netflix's Stranger Things trailer channels '80s supernatural, Spielberg goodness

A recent article from The New York Times found Netflix viewers typically binge a series in chunks of about two hours a day, completing a season in a week or so. But by the looks of the original series Stranger Things, I might need even less time.
In the new trailer that dropped this week, Stranger Things appears to be a supernatural/sci-fi show that's part 1980s valentine and Spielbergian pastiche. And I need it in front of my eyeballs now.
There's not a lot to decipher from the trailer -- which poses more questions than revealing the entire plot, thankfully -- but we know a young boy is being pursued by something (alien? monster? monster alien?) and goes missing. His mom (Winona Ryder!) appears to get no help from the local police. And when the boy returns, he's ... different. He may not be the only kid to be changed, either.
What else do we see? Kids on bikes! Weird telekinetic trickery on lightbulbs! G-men in containment suits!
Stranger Things comes courtesy writers/directors/co-showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, who also worked on Wayward Pines. I'm loving everything I'm seeing so far, and can't wait to binge this sucker when it drops July 15, 2016.
The official synopsis
A love letter to the supernatural classics of the 80's, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.
Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine.
