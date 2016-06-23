Official Trailer Released For 'Ouija: Origin of Evil'

|Screen Shots Courtesy Universal
Just in time for Halloween, a follow up to 2014's Ouija gets some spooky origin action. But it's just a game, right?
Universal Pictures just released an official trailer for Ouija: Origin of Evil and something tells me little Doris is not into something good. It's got a cool 60s vibe and definitely looks creepy, so check it out below and let us know what you think. The film is scheduled for release on October 21.
From Universal:
It was never just a game. Inviting audiences again into the lore of the spirit board, Ouija: Origin of Evil tells a terrifying new tale as the follow-up to 2014’s sleeper hit that opened at number one. In 1965 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their séance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by the merciless spirit, this small family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side.
-Larissa Mrykalo
