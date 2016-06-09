Thursday, June 9, 2016
The Grudge, and The Ring ghosts open Japanese baseball game in perfectly bizarre stunt
To promote the upcoming crossover sequel Sadako vs Kayako, which pits the ghosts from The Ring (Ringu in the original version) and The Grudge (Ju-On), the J-horror icons had a, um, grudge-match at a recent baseball game between the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and Yakult Swallows.
In the clip below, Sadako enters the ring (I just did it again, didn't I?) and warms up to pitch against Kayako and the ghost child Toshio. It turns out that Kayako ain't a half bad player because she hits a homer. But, to be fair, Sadako did have her evil eyes covered as she pitched from the mound.
As the Independent notes, Sadako has previously appeared at a pro baseball game, but this marks Kayako's first exposure to the majors.
If you want to see how the rest of the rivalry plays out, check out Sadako vs Kayako when it opens in Japan June 18 (or probably later this year in the U.S.). You can also check out the fan-made movie that inspired the crossover.
