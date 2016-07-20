New Paranormal Comedy, 'Ghost Team' Available Early on Google Play

If you want a good laugh check out the trailer for Ghost Team then, on July 21, get an early exclusive look at the film on Google Play. It doesn't hit theaters or other OnDemand platforms until August 12. The Oliver Irving-directed film stars Jon Heder, David Krumholtz, Melonie Diaz, Paul W. Downs with Justin Long and Amy Sedaris.
Determined to catch some ghosts on film, a paranormal-obsessed man mounts his own investigation into the beyond with his depressed best friend, misfit nephew, a whip-smart beautician, a cable access medium and an overeager security guard by his side.
-Larissa Mrykalo
0 comments:
Post a Comment