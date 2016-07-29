Friday, July 29, 2016

Six Season Six Teasers Released for 'American Horror Story'

"Try to keep it dry."
FX has recently released six creepy (and some crawly) vague mini "teasers" for the sixth installment of American Horror Story. The series returns earlier than its normal late October premiere, with the first episode debuting on September 14.

We've always known the theme by now but what we can glean from the six teasers below is that there may be a connection to the "Murder House." It has also been revealed that it will take place in two time periods. Returning cast members include; Lady Gaga, Denis O’Hare, Cheyenne Jackson, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, and Matt Bomer.

Check out the teasers and let us know your theories. Is that the Countess's baby with the most unsafe mobile ever? What's with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre allusion? More importantly, will you be tuning in?













-Larissa Mrykalo
Labels: , , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment