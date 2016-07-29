Six Season Six Teasers Released for 'American Horror Story'

|"Try to keep it dry."
We've always known the theme by now but what we can glean from the six teasers below is that there may be a connection to the "Murder House." It has also been revealed that it will take place in two time periods. Returning cast members include; Lady Gaga, Denis O’Hare, Cheyenne Jackson, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, and Matt Bomer.
Check out the teasers and let us know your theories. Is that the Countess's baby with the most unsafe mobile ever? What's with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre allusion? More importantly, will you be tuning in?
-Larissa Mrykalo
