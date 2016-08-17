American Horror Story teams with Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Announced in a press release yesterday, the annual event at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will include a maze featuring chapters from the “Murder House,” “Freak Show,” and “Hotel” seasons of creator Ryan Murphy’s show.
According to the release, the temporary attraction, opening Sept. 16, will expose guests to “twisted scenes from Murder House” where “evil spirits that possess the Harmon estate” and “decades of the tortured dead who previously resided there” will be unleashed.
The release continues:
“In Freak Show, guests will join a troupe of biological misfits in a sinister sideshow where they’ll be stalked by the murderous and deformed Twisty the Clown. Finally, guests will succumb to the warped desires of The Countess after checking in to the haunted Hotel Cortez, conceived from the beginning as a torture chamber for its customers.”
John Murdy, Creative Director at Universal Studios Hollywood and Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights, said AHS has been the “number one requested maze” from our guests. Michael Aiello, Director of Entertainment Creative Development for Universal Orlando Resort, commented, “It's that constant evolution that makes this popular series a perfect fit for Halloween Horror Nights – and we can’t wait for our guests to experience some of the horror they’ve seen on the show."
The opening of the attraction also coincides with Season 6 of American Horror Story, which kicks off Sept. 14. Meanwhile, AHS joins Halloween Horror Nights mazes based on other successful horror properties The Walking Dead, The Exorcist, Krampus, Halloween II, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as Freddy vs. Jason in Hollywood. Entering its 26th year, Orlando’s HHN event will also include The Repository, an “immersive paranormal virtual reality experience.”
Check out the trailer for the attraction below, and let us know if you will be headed to Orlando or Halloween for HHN.
-Aaron Sagers
0 comments:
Post a Comment