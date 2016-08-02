Award-Winning Horror Film, 'A House is Not a Home' Heads to Your Home this September

Onto the next? Not on Syfy, at least. After more than 200 episodes, and nearly 14 years of seeking proof of the paranormal, Ghost Hunters...

Praise for Paranormal Pop Culture

“Consistently witty and well-written – Mr. Sagers is a pro with the pen.” – Cheryl LaGuardia, Harvard University



One of the “10 Best New York Comic Con Panels”:

“Ghost stories are always much cooler when they come from someone whose authority you trust” - Crushable.com



"One of our favorites" of New York Comic Con –BettyConfidential.com



"Celebrities? Ghosts? We’re in! Given by ... all-round 'ghost guy' Aaron Sagers, this talk made our skin crawl with all sorts of real-life ghostly encounters" - 94.2 Jacaranda radio, New Zealand



“This was a very fun panel … If Aaron is ever in your area giving a talk, I suggest checking him out. He’s a lot of fun and very charismatic.” – KillerFilm.com