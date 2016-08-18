New Destination America Series, 'Haunted Case Files,' Premieres August 28

|Photo Courtesy of Haunted Case Files' Facebook
Haunted Case Files doesn't have a set cast like most ghost hunting shows, and follows different groups as they take on some of their most challenging cases.
Destination America provides all the details in their release that's included below...
From Destination America:
From the producers of Paranormal Survivor comes the all-new series Haunted Case Files, in which ghost hunters recount their most extreme supernatural experiences – from the terrifying to the downright dangerous. Even the most hardened veterans aren’t always prepared for what they might find. These are the cases that truly tested them.
Each episode features a story from three different paranormal investigation groups, along with interviews, recreations and actual recordings of the evidence they captured.
In the premiere on Sunday, August 28 at 10/9c, a former funeral home's dark past comes back to haunt investigator Michelle Desrochers. Then, father/daughter team Alan and Anna Tolf investigate a crumbling mansion only to be terrorized by the angry spirit of a scorned wife. Finally, in Ohio, ghost hunters are called to a family home, where the spirit of a former owner has returned to threaten the new inhabitants.
The first season of Haunted Case Files continues through the fall, kicking off with the following episodes:
· Sunday, September 4 at 10/9c
In Rhode Island, a couple calls in investigator Joe Cetrone after their flirtation with the occult unleashes a demonic spirit they cannot control. Then, in Massachusetts, a ghost hunter disturbs an ancient evil spirit that will stop at nothing to get revenge. Finally, in Ohio, investigator Karlo Zuzic captures startling proof of a haunting in an historic building.
· Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c
In New York, investigator Joe Cetrone battles a demonic entity intent on harming his own son. Then, a child's imaginary friend is revealed to be something much darker when it starts to tear the family apart. Finally, investigators are stalked by a dangerous doppelgänger in an old Colorado jail.
· Sunday, September 18 at 10/9c
When paranormal investigator Ursula Bielski decides to explore a haunted Chicago cemetery, she is trapped by spirits and endures the most terrifying time of her life. Then, ghost hunter George Acosta becomes the new target of an angry spirit that’s been attacking a young boy. Finally, investigators are attacked by violent spirits at a museum in Arizona.
· Sunday, September 25 at 10/9c
When investigators hunt the spirit of a man who took his own life, one is overcome by something even darker. Then, in Iowa, a father/daughter team comes face-to-face with the ghost of an ax-murderer. Finally, in Massachusetts, the spirit of an old sea captain grapples with lead investigator, Jack Kenna.
Haunted Case Files is produced by Our House Media with Simon Lloyd and Joe Houlihan as executive producers. For Destination America, Cathy Garland is executive producer, Jane Latman is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.
-Larissa Mrykalo
