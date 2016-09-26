Monday, September 26, 2016
'World's Largest Ghost Hunt' Kicks Off National Ghost Hunting Day on October 1
Historic first National Ghost Hunting Day celebrated with record breaking “WORLD’S LARGEST GHOST HUNT” to benefit local nonprofit animal shelters worldwide. Hundreds of paranormal groups and investigators to simultaneously kick-off search for supernatural evidence at locations across the United States and around the world--
Haunted Journeys -- in conjunction with partners The Scarefest, Destination America, America’s Most Haunted, Paranormal Database, our regional ambassadors and network of participating ghost hunting teams -- is proud to announce that National Ghost Hunting Day is now officially registered with the National Calendar Day Registry, to be celebrated on the first Saturday of every October.
This celebration of the techniques and culture of ghost hunting will initiate the Halloween season annually in spectacular fashion!
On October 1, 2016, National Ghost Hunting Day will be celebrated for the first time with the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt serving as the inaugural mega event.
The World’s Largest Ghost Hunt will be centered at The ScareFest, Lexington, Kentucky’s iconic horror/paranormal conference and trade show. With hundreds participating and thousands watching live and via live streaming, a shotgun start will simultaneously kick-off the search for paranormal evidence at locations across the United States and around the world. Known as “satellites,” these paranormal investigations will be conducted by some of the most respected and dedicated ghost hunting teams in existence.
In addition, a paranormal experiment entitled “The Bridge” (see details below), will be executed, possibly offering the largest platform ever to measure and evaluate the effects of collective consciousness. This experiment will be coordinated by Paranormal Database and helmed by Brian J. Cano, veteran paranormal investigator, tech expert and co-star of Destination America’s Haunted Collector. Cano and Paranormal Database will -- with input from seasoned paranormal investigators, gifted sensitives and clairvoyants, and the curious public -- quantify, measure and catalog anomalous phenomena expected to occur during the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt.
The goals of National Ghost Hunting Day are to raise public awareness of best practices and professionalism in paranormal investigation, increase appreciation of local history and landmarks across the nation, and to unite and organize a network of ghost hunting teams in common cause to benefit local Humane Societies and non-profit animal shelters throughout the country.
Each “satellite” group will select a local beneficiary and raise funds by inviting the public to their paranormal investigation with a donation of $10 per attendee. With this affordable ticket price, attendees of all levels of ghost hunting experience will be able to have a great time exploring haunted properties safely and with professional guidance and tools.
Since time immemorial, pondering mysteries, exploring the unknown, and peering into the unseen have been ingrained in the human psyche. In recent years, a perfect storm of media visibility, changing attitudes, new techniques and equipment, and renewed interest in our shared historical past have led to an explosion in paranormal investigation, aka ghost hunting, and haunted tourism.
Haunted Journeys, along with partners The Scarefest, Destination America, America’s Most Haunted, Paranormal Database, and members of the National Ghost Hunting Day board and its ambassadors look forward to a fantastic day of public education, para-scientific research, fund raising, and above all, fun exploration into the paranormal.
For more information, please contact Haunted Journeys at 352-322-0885, or through the event’s website http://nationalghosthuntingday.com or click the link for their official Facebook. Follow on Twitter @GhostHuntingDay
Here is the release for "The Bridge" featuring Frank Cinelli (aka, Dr. Spectre) and Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E.:
A COLOSSAL PARANORMAL EXPERIMENT, “THE BRIDGE," Will be HELD DURING THE WORLD’S LARGEST GHOST HUNT EVER!
• During the historic first National Ghost Hunting Day’s World Largest Ghost Hunt, a synchrony of paranormal investigators in five countries, with the orchestrated leadership of SyFy’s Brian Cano, will engage in the first known supernatural experiment that will challenge traditional modes of communicating with the dead using a process metaphysically identified as Collective Consciousness. It is called “The Bridge” experiment.
Imagine hundreds of ghost hunting enthusiasts, metaphysical light-workers, seasoned paranormal investigators, para-scientists and the supernatural curious coming together, from every corner of the world, at the very same moment, with the same purpose and the same conditions, calling out for communication to the other side. “The Bridge” will bring this to a reality.
Traditionally, on any given weekend, there are thousands of paranormal groups across the planet going on ghost hunts, participating in tours and conducting research. All are separate in their efforts, rarely communicating with one another.
On October 1, 2016, this mold will be broken. National Ghost Hunting Day will offer an alternative, a first of its type in ghost hunting. Multitudes of international paranormal investigation and research teams will operate under the same banner, with a common goal.
One team. Many Locations.
With its driven core and objectives, National Ghost Hunting Day's "World's Largest Ghost Hunt" is positioned to be the most perfect opportunity for the entire planet to execute this goal with in an epic paranormal experiment.
As the first known experiment to be held in such a large scale, Brian J. Cano (a Paranormal Scientist and star of SyFy's Haunted Collector) is the architect of this Cognitive Consciousness experiment. Led by Brian J. Cano, the architect of this global experiment, we will witness Intelligent and skillfully designed experiments implemented during a two hour period. The investigator, the scientist, the sensitive and even the skeptic will collaborate with purpose, for these are the four pillars that leverage the theory of collective consciousness … in a shared dimension, under one collaborative global calling. With purpose and a symbolic tone, it is called "The Bridge".
What is “The Bridge”?
Simply put, it is an attempt to establish a reliable bridge of communication with what is deemed to be the “Other Side”. This is done by establishing a collective web of consciousness with investigators, across the globe, as they investigate simultaneously with the same purpose and guidance. By focusing the intent and actions of said investigators, it is hoped that a harmony will be established during the two hours of the experiment, resulting in better evidence and deeper meaning.
The purpose of "The Bridge" experiment is to establish a web of linked consciousness around the globe as all teams engage in a two-hour session, attempting to contact the Other Side. The intent of the experiment is to analyze if this shared activity improves communication and raises vibrations.
Teams will operate out of haunted venues local to them and coordinate with Command Central, located at The ScareFest in Lexington, KY. From there, via streaming video, the satellite locations will be guided through the two-hour experiment with the focused leadership of the experiment’s architect, Brian J. Cano of SyFy’s Haunted Collector.
At the main stage of ScareFest, in front of the spectators that are joining in to celebrate its inception, a Proclamation of National Ghost Hunting Day will precede “The Largest Ghost Hunt” with a Shot-Gun Start. A wide range of paranormal celebrities will be on stage to support the event’s efforts for Para-Unity. Thereafter, an invocation will be read by Brian Cano, the experiment’s Director, to start off the investigation and state everyone’s intent with the “higher level” of spirit. Much like the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of a school day, all teams around the world will read the provided words. Brian will then proceed to guide all teams, around the world, through the Collective Conscious efforts.
The Command Center will have AV Stations (organized by regions in the world) that ScareFest event participants will be able to visualize and witness teams around the world playing their part of the unified symphony in communicating with the dead. Collaboration, will be encouraged as Paranormal Teams will meet and greet with each other and with celebrities in attendance.
All are invited to participate in this historic undertaking. This is not about a single individual, team or location. For two historic hours on October 1, 2016 we will all be on the same team, working towards a common goal... greater understanding of our world.
The evidence gathered from “The Bridge” will be collected, catalogued and analyzed by the talents of Paranormal Database. A documentary will be released with the “Revelations from The Bridge” on Halloween 2016.
Haunted Journeys, along with partners The Scarefest, Destination America, America’s Most Haunted, Paranormal Database, and members of the National Ghost Hunting Day board and its ambassadors look forward to an amazing night para-scientific research and exploration into the supernatural as we all cross the bridge together.
About Haunted Journeys
Haunted Journeys is a dynamic and interactive directory of the best and most respected travel destinations that are haunted or associated with the paranormal. Haunted Journeys is a one-stop-shop resource for information on haunted places and public locations, haunted inns, ghost tour groups and even paranormal events. This is a segment of the adventure and mystery travel niche, unique to consumers for its comprehensive delivery on the web and its own convenient app for use with portable devices. Haunted Journeys is committed to the integrity of the authentic supernatural industry, public education of the paranormal field, historical preservation, and maintaining ethical and quality standards within a united paranormal community.
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/HauntedTravelsUSA/ On Twitter: @HauntedJourneys
About The ScareFest
The ScareFest, now on its ninth year, is the largest and the industry icon for the horror and paranormal convention in the USA, where attendees experience three days of the strange, weird and macabre. Opening day is September 30, and the event runs through October 2nd 2016. This year’s theme, Camp ScareFest salutes the thematic stories and characters of the Horror Flick series of “Friday the Thirteen.” Come and meet your favorite celebrities in the horror and paranormal community, as well as many other personalities of other genres! The ScareFest is owned by Patti Starr, president of Ghost Chasers International, Inc. The ScareFest will be held at the Lexington Center, a state-of-the-art facility and one of the largest convention centers in the state of Kentucky.
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/thescarefest/ @TheScareFest
About Destination America
Destination America is the only network that celebrates the people, places, and stories of the United States. The inclusive network targeting Adults 25-54 is available in 56 million homes, showcasing programming about myths, legends, food, adventure, natural history, or iconic landscapes from Alaska to Appalachia. From spine-tingling campfire tales to uncovering history’s greatest mysteries, the network’s original series showcase the curiosity and adventurous spirit at the heart of being American, with original series like Paranormal Lockdown; A Haunting; Mountain Monsters; Smoked; Ghost Brothers; Ghost Asylum, and more.
About Brian J. Cano
Brian is well known for his role as the Tech Specialist on Haunted Collector, now showing on Destination America. Brian is a scientist whose mission is to quantify, measure and get empirical evidence for the phenomena within the paranormal. Now with Scared!, Brian continues this pursuit with his international “The Method” tours where he focuses and teaches the process, philosophy and execution of his noted investigative strategies.
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/mrmister22 or on Twitter.
About America’s Most Haunted
Career media professional Eric Olsen's "America's Most Haunted" is a multi-platform brand including the award-winning, already classic book of the same name, website, wildly popular radio show, and dynamic social media covering everything paranormal, spooky, creepy, and amazmo!
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/amhaunted/ @amhaunted
About Paranormal Database
A segment of the popular, Paranormal Warehouse, the Paranormal Database was created by seasoned paranormal investigators Chris Bregenzer, Marc Arvilla, Lauren Sheridan, and Mike Diamond in hopes of promoting improved scientific research in the paranormal field. The Paranormal Database is one central location in which paranormal enthusiasts can store, organize, categorize, compare and critique paranormal evidence. It is our belief that the Paranormal Database can help the paranormal community to grow, develop, and gain the recognition it deserves; that it will allow the paranormal field to gain positive recognition by helping teams to improve upon their research techniques and data recording while providing them with a platform from which to share, compare, and constructively critique each other’s findings.
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/ParanormalWarehouse/?fref=ts @ParanormalWH
