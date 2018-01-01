Fox tackles new Alien shooter video game
The news, via press release, comes after the division acquired developer Cold Iron Studios.
According to the release, acquiring the developer is part of a “commitment to deliver new AAA offerings across numerous fan favorite properties and original games.”
Aaron Loeb, president of studios at FoxNext Games went on: “Cold Iron Studios has amazing design, craftsmanship and development talent that we are excited to welcome at FoxNext Games as we pursue our goal to build a multi-platform, multi-genre portfolio of great games ... I am a personal fan of Cold Iron’s previous work and all of us at FoxNext Games are thrilled to be working with them as they create an action-packed persistent world, steeped in the mysteries of this beloved Alien universe.”
Thus far Cold Iron hasn't shipped a game, but the team behind it has worked on BioShock Infinite and Metroid Prime 3.
Previous Alien video games -- Sega's Aliens vs. Predator (2010), Aliens: Colonial Marines (2013) and Alien: Isolation (2014) -- were all developed by Sega, and have a mixed record. But if FoxNext's faith is well-placed in Cold Iron, then there is a lot of opportunity to deliver a tense, horror-centric shooter that honors the franchise, and satisfies players.
Release is TBD.
What would you want to see from a new Alien video game?
-Aaron Sagers
