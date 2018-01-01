Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Creating Paranormal Investigator Show

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are no strangers to paranormal pop culture. And now the comedians are turning their focus to the world of paranormal investigators in a new horror-comedy show.
As reported by Variety (via io9), the stars of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Paul, and The World’s End are working on Truth Seekers, a show about an investigative team tackling a new mystery or haunting each week.
Said Pegg:
“It’ll start as a very parochial idea, a very small business venture for these people, but it will expand as the series goes on to be something far more global. It’s a language everyone understands, the mystery of the unknown. Shaun of the Dead was a very parochial story set in North London and somehow it managed to get this global reach because everyone understands the language of zombie movies.”
Truth Seekers likely won't star Pegg and Frost, but arrives as the next project from Stolen Picture, their new production company. The first? The similarly paranormal genre Slaughterhouse Rulez, a movie directed by Crispian Mills about a “subterranean demon” wreaking havoc in a British school.
We'll keep an eye out on this as it develops.
What trope of the paranormal investigative world do you want to see as fodder for a horror comedy show?
-Aaron Sagers
0 comments:
Post a Comment