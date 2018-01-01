The Walking Dead renewed for Season 9, but without Scott Gimple as showrunner

The Walking Dead will be back for a ninth season next fall, but without Scott Gimple returning as showrunner.
Instead, Gimple will be heading up the chain as Chief Content Officer overseeing TWD as well as Fear The Walking Dead. Although Gimple injected energy into the show with Season 4, following Glen Mazzara's departure, but has since raised the ire of fans and critics. Moving him to a different position keeps him in the TWD family but will prevent him from overseeing the day-to-day on the show.
Meanwhile, Angela Kang, will take over as showrunner for the October 2018 season. Kang has served on the zombie show as a writer and co-executive producer on the post-apocalyptic drama since 2011, and was behind episodes "Still," and "Coda."
Now, for spoiler territory for those who aren't caught up on the show
But Gimple's departure comes on the heels of the controversial death of Chandler Rigg's Carl Grimes, which was set up in the Dec. 10 midseason premiere, and will play out Feb. 25 when the show returns for the back-half of Season 8.
Meanwhile, Riggs and Gimple aren't the only folks leaving the main show: Lennie James, who plays Morgan, is departing the show to join Fear the Walking Dead.
OK, now that we have that out of the way, check out this funny "true" (not true) spoilers revealed by The Walking Dead cast from Entertainment Weekly.
-Aaron Sagers
0 comments:
Post a Comment