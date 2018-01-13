Zachary Quinto to Host, Executive Produce Unscripted Series ‘In Search Of’ for History

Airing from 1977-82, the series (initially hosted by The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling) focused on a wide range of unexplained phenomena, including bigfoot, time travel, aliens, and more. It was also an early precursor to the popular ghost hunter reality-TV genre. The show made a sizable pop-culture impact, even leading it to be referenced, twice, on The Simpsons.
As you may logically recall, Quinto played Nimoy's character Spock in the 2009 J.J. Abrams-directed Star Trek reboot. But far from simply portraying the classic character, the two became close friends (and even starred in that great 2013 Audi commercial together).
In the announcement of the series, which does not yet have a premiere date, Quinto had this to say:
“I am so excited to be reimagining In Search Of and exploring new questions and phenomena with all of the advancements in science and technology from which we have benefitted in the past forty years since the original series first aired ... In the spirit of my late dear friend Leonard Nimoy, we intend to honor and perpetuate his endless curiosity about the world – and universe – in which we live. Our director Eddie Schmidt and our partners at Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio and FremantleMedia International have ignited the process with enthusiasm and intelligence, and History is the perfect home for this unique and compelling series.”We'll keep an eye on the development of the series, but in the meantime, check out Mr. Nimoy in the Season 8 The Simpsons/X-Files ep, "The Springfield Files."
-Aaron Sagers
0 comments:
Post a Comment