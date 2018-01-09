Bigfoot erotica: In the news, but nothing new

Sasquatch's appearance in the news, and on social media, was due to him being brought up in the Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District race between Bigfoot believer Denver Riggleman (R) and Leslie Cockburn (D).
Riggleman is the co-author of the book Bigfoot Exterminators, Inc.: The Partially Cautionary, Mostly True Tale of Monster Hunt 2006, as well as "Mating Habits of Bigfoot, and Why Women Want Him."
And yes, Riggleman also posts about Sasquatch's junk on his own social media. He also talks running for office to allow good, smart people to believe "in whatever Bigfoot they want" (including gluten-intolerant ones).
Regardless of your particular stance on the cryptid's existence, you cannot blame Democrat Cockburn for utilizing this obvious fodder for campaign advertisements against Riggleman. Let's face it: Talking about 'squatchy balls does is low-hanging fruit for some mudslinging.
Still, Riggleman's posts do not really fit under the Bigfoot Erotica genre. But it does exist -- and both author Anne Rice and cryptozoologist Nick Redfern have agreed it is, well, something else.
As we reported back in 2014, Bigfoot Erotica (BE) first gained mainstream attention with author Virginia Wade's "Cum for Bigfoot" story, initially published in the October 2012 Penthouse. Her series would go on to be a 3-volume, 16-book magnum opus that earned the author upwards of $30,000 a month via Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform. In 2012, Wade's book was downloaded more than 100,000 times (and that doesn't include figures from iTunes, Barnes & Noble, or other self-publishing platforms where the book appeared).
Wade's writing -- which was translated by her mother into the also-successful German-language "Komm für Bigfoot" -- allowed the author to start her own 401k, and put her daughter through college ("I used to joke with her, 'Bigfoot smut is paying for your school'," she told Business Insider).
Anne Rice even commented on the series that she was "in total awe."
Then again, who can blame Rice after reading such passages as:
"From within the tufts of matted hair, the creature released a huge pale c**k that defied logic"
Or:
"Our mornings always began like this, my warm body buzzing with arousal. My Sasquatch lovers, who had an almost insatiable appetite for sex, would pleasure me shortly."
By the way, the two 'squatches in the above passage are named Leonard and Dale, which is probably the tamest thing about Wade's stories.
Wade, who has also explored alien sex (Bred by the Alien) has gone on to become a USA Today and The New York Times bestselling author. But she recently returned to BE with the January 2018 series Namaste with Sasquatch about a lab-created Bigfoot named Teddy.
While Wade is clearly the Stephen King of the genre, there are other BE titles out there, such as Boffing Bigfoot, Savage Love, and the pretty spot-on titled Bigfoot Did Me From Behind And I Liked It.
So, there you have it. Riggleman may or may not be a fan of Bigfoot Erotica, but the literary movement has a bigger footprint that goes beyond him -- and it's apparently profitable enough that a lot of people are into 'squatch love.
