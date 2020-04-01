Guillermo del Toro on Gothic 'Graveyard Poetry' and Spiritualism

Guillermo del Toro doesn't do talking points. Rather than give bite-size quotes during interviews, the director has a conversation where he thoughtfully responds to a question.
And few topics seems to get him as excited as the paranormal.
Over the course of several interviews, I've had the opportunity to talk to the Academy Award-winning filmmaker of The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth, The Devil's Backbone, the Ron Perlman-starring Hellboy films, and more.
In addition to getting insight on those projects, I have appreciated the chance to discuss the paranormal with del Toro.
With that in mind, I dug up this video filmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2015. We sat down to discuss Crimson Peak, hia underrated Gothic Romance that was sadly marketed as a horror film.
This portion of the interview didn't make a final cut, but we are able to chat about how paranormal pop culture impacted the perception of "real" ghosts, and why del Toro likes to show the monsters early on in his films.
Check it out.
-Aaron Sagers