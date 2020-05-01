The Osbournes return to TV with new paranormal show, alongside believer Jack

The circle, it would seem, is complete. The Osbournes are returning in a new paranormal show. After the MTV series The Osbournes concluded in 2005, Ozzy, Jack, and Sharon are teaming up for The Osbournes Want to Believe, a "caught on camera" Travel Channel series.
Debuting Aug. 2 at 10 p.m., the new series is based around the concept of Jack convincing his parents of the paranormal. Of course, Jack has had a stake in the paranormal for some time now. Jack currently produces and stars with Katrina Weidman on Travel Channel's Portals to Hell. Prior to that, he appeared on the Syfy paranormal series Haunted Highway aired from 2012-2013, and with his father on Ozzy and Jack's World Tour on History, where they visited Roswell, New Mexico, and haunted locations in New Orleans.
However, the new series combines all of the previous elements for a return of sorts where the "first family of darkness," but borderline skeptics weigh in on the "most jaw-dropping videos of supernatural activity ever caught on camera," according to the Travel press release.
Interestingly, the production company behind the show is Meetinghouse Productions, the same team behind Travel Channel's Paranormal Caught On Camera (which I appear on, in full disclosure). So Meetinghouse knows how to seek out footage. Add to that, the commentary of Sharon, Ozzy, and Jack as they check out allegedly haunted dolls, and Harry & The Hendersons, and this sounds like an entertaining combination that might capture some of the old MTV magic.
Jack Osbourne is determined to make his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, full-fledged paranormal believers. Dim the lights and settle in for fun, scares and unfiltered humor in Travel Channel’s new series, “The Osbournes Want To Believe,” premiering Sunday, August 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. They might be known as the first family of darkness, but when it comes to the paranormal, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, are borderline skeptics. Determined to turn them fully to the other side, Jack reunites with Ozzy and Sharon to share the craziest, most jaw-dropping videos of supernatural activity ever caught on camera. But the question still remains if the Prince and Princess of Darkness will see the light when it comes to the paranormal, or if they think it’s just another ride on the crazy train.“My parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the supernatural,” said Jack. “I’m convinced they just haven’t seen enough evidence, so I’m making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences. My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family friendly. It will be a classic Osbourne gathering!”During each hour-long episode, Jack will reveal a series of mind-blowing paranormal clips from the great beyond for his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, to witness. From Bigfoot to UFOs, poltergeists, creepy dolls and unexplained apparitions, the couple will review – and critique – each caught-on-camera moment, a compilation of Jack’s favorite pieces of evidence. Not ones to shy away from honesty and humor, there’s no shortage of fun, antics and lively commentary in the Osbourne screening room.In the series premiere, Jack Osbourne shares video footage of poltergeists, haunted dolls, UFOs and unidentifiable beasts that leaves Sharon and Ozzy – and their dogs – barking at the moon. Their outrageously funny reactions include Sharon’s love for “Harry & The Hendersons,” Ozzy’s historical digressions on Greeks, Romans and the berserkers and a copious amount of swearing – another day with the First Family of Darkness!