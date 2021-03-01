'The Night House' [Trailer] From Director David Bruckner Looks Scary As Hell

That's the first line in the trailer for The Night House from director David Bruckner, and starring Rebecca Hall. And it pretty much sets up the next two minutes of a creepy tease for the movie arriving in theaters July 16, 2021.
As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the film debuted at Sundance last year, and was acquired by Disney Searchlight. The plot "follows a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets."
The trailer sets up that Hall's character Beth begins to believe she haunted by her husband, who died by suicide. As she seeks to learn more about the potential haunt, she discovers what appears to be more to the house her husband built.
Meagan Navarro's review of the film from Sundance said Bruckner (The Signal, the "Amateur Night" segment of V/H/S) "wasn’t content to deliver one well-done scare; Bruckner delivers back-to-back scares within a single sequence." Indeed, there is a great tease of a moment in the trailer that plays with the shape we see in a room that almost looks like a person — and maybe it is.
Check this out, and let us know what you think. This looks like a fun one. And by "fun," we mean "scary as hell."
(Also, great to see Sarah Goldberg from Barry as Beth's friend Claire.)
-Aaron Sagers