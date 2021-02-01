Video: Primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor of 'Expedition Bigfoot' on Unexpected DNA Results

Expedition Bigfoot is currently airing its second season on Discovery+, and the show is touting mysterious evidence of a "non-human primate presence in the Appalachians." This possible discovery is based on eDNA evidence collected by researcher Ronny LeBlanch and primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor.
This is going to be explored in the March 28 Season Two finale of Expedition Bigfoot, but I recently had a chance to talk with Dr. Mayor for Den of Geek. She is the real deal when it comes to her scientific work. Dr. Mayor is a Fulbright Scholar and National Science Foundation Fellow, and for nearly two decades, she has been a wildlife correspondent, reporting on wildlife and habitat loss while advocating for solutions to the alarming trends. Her explorations have led to several scientific discoveries, most notably her co-discovery of the world's smallest primates, a brand-new species to science.
In the following video, we discuss what eDNA evidence is, and why it matters. Additionally, she opens up on the reason she thinks Sasquatch research should be taken seriously.