The Ghost Brothers are Flipping the Switch in New ‘Ghost Brothers: Lights Out’ Series

Season One Overview:
Episode 1 – “Roff Family Rituals” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 17
When the spirit of an infamously possessed girl starts calling, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey pick up the line. But as they communicate with the ghostly caller in Watseka, Illinois, they find there's more to her death than anyone suspected.
Episode 2 – “Dead and Forgotten” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 17
Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey check into a notoriously haunted Michigan asylum to determine what truly haunts its abandoned grounds. As the guys sift through the freaky facility's sordid past, they encounter restless souls who refuse to be forgotten in death.
Episode 3 – “Death Sentence” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 17
Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey investigate the site of Louisiana's first double execution. But as they dive into the murky waters of the old Beauregard Parish jail's murderous past, the resident spirits begin to tell an unexpected tale.
Episode 4 – “Cross My Heart” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 24
Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey do time in the most haunted penitentiary in the Wild West. They delve into ghost stories and uncover gruesome truths to confront the terrifying paranormal presences lurking inside the infamous Yuma Territorial Prison.
Episode 5 – “Ghost Town Throwdown” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 1
Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey venture to Vulture Mine to dig into the haunting at the Old West’s most notorious gold mine. But the unexplained activity turns violent, injuring the crew and making the Ghost Brothers the target of a dangerous presence.
Episode 6 – “Go to the Light” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 8
Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey dive into the Gulf Coast's Pensacola Lighthouse to shine a light on the horrific haunting. But as the Ghost Brothers illuminate the site's past and paranormal presence, they find the lighthouse itself may play an unexpected role.
Episode 7 – “Hotel Hell” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 15
Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey check into Wisconsin's Karsten Hotel to uncover which spirits reside in the once luxurious lodgings. Once the lights go out, they discover that the terrifying ghostly whispers may reveal unexpected secrets about the hotel's past.
Episode 8 – “Flight or Fright” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 22
Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey climb aboard the USS Lexington to confront a dark paranormal presence. As they dive into the World War II aircraft carrier's history and make contact with restless spirits, they reveal there is more to the haunting than anyone expected.